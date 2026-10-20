Jin Seon-kyu tried to comfort Park Bo-kyung, whose career was interrupted by childcare, but ended up humiliated: “She passed her first audition... I failed 200 times”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Jin Seon-kyu will recount how he was humiliated after sticking his nose into his wife Park Bo-kyung’s business.

Actor Jin Seon-kyu appears as a guest on the second episode of SBS variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun,” airing Thursday the 22nd (directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min, written by Kim Myeong-jeong, and co-produced by Content Lab VIVO), and shows off his sharp wit as he keeps Jang Hang-jun on his toes.

Jin Seon-kyu previously made headlines when he shed endless tears after his wife, Park Bo-kyung, won an award at the 5th Blue Dragon Awards, which they attended together. “I was 1,000 times happier when someone I love won than when I won,” he said. He also revealed why the couple couldn’t help but cry together: “When my wife was pregnant, she once said, ‘You act for the time being; I’ll be the mom.’ That moment came rushing back to me.”

“When my wife won the award, my mother-in-law cried more than I did,” he said, recalling how the entire family was overcome with tears when Park Bo-kyung, whose career had been interrupted by childcare, won.

Jin Seon-kyu also quickly reflected on how he had acted cocky in front of his wife as an awards-show veteran. Saying, “My wife even gave a much better acceptance speech than I did,” he comically gave himself a slap on the mouth as self-punishment.

Jin Seon-kyu also shares an embarrassing story about running his mouth after butting into his wife’s affairs. Recalling Park Bo-kyung’s first audition after returning from a break from acting due to childcare, he drew attention by saying, “I told my wife at the time, ‘I’ve failed more than 200 auditions too,’” trying to comfort her by saying she might not pass. But making his advice look pointless, Park Bo-kyung passed her very first audition after returning in one shot.

In response to Jin Seon-kyu’s candid admission, Jang Hang-jun drew laughs by taking a direct dig at him: “Park Bo-kyung, who passed an audition at once despite her career break, is more impressive than Jin Seon-kyu, who has kept acting all along.”

Viewers can catch the enjoyable back-and-forth between Jin Seon-kyu and Jang Hang-jun as they trade sharp-witted remarks in the second episode of “Master Jang Hang-jun.”

SBS’s cinematic talk-variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun” airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.