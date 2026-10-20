Yoo Jae-suk sighs over a 12,000-won meal, then asks, “But does Lee Kwang-soo charge as much as 5,000 won for Bubble?” (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk made viewers laugh by taking aim at actor Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble subscription fee while talking about soaring prices. After sighing over the cost of a single lunch, Yoo raised questions about the fee for Lee’s fan messaging platform, creating an unexpected laugh.

In the SBS variety show Whenever Possible, airing at 9 p.m. on the 20th, actors Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin appear as “gap-time friends” alongside Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, the MCs of Two Yoo Project Sugar Man, as they set out to find pockets of free time around Gwanghwamun.

The four visited a café in the Gwanghwamun area that day. To decide who would pay for the drinks, they played a game using a tissue. Each of the four grabbed one corner of the tissue and pulled; whoever was left with the smallest torn piece would pay for the drinks.

The game determined that Shin Seung-ho would pay. Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Chae Soo-bin all told Shin, who had to pick up the bill, “Thanks, we’ll enjoy it,” then walked away from the counter, prompting laughter. Shin had not expected to pay for the drinks, while the other three welcomed the outcome, creating a lighthearted mood.

Yoo Jae-suk’s banter continued after they took their seats. He told Shin Seung-ho, “I don’t know how this will sound, but we got off cheap,” sending the room into laughter. Yoo Yeon-seok chimed in, agreeing with him: “You were full, so you didn’t even have dessert, right?” Rather than console Shin, who had to pay for the drinks, they added to the laughter by reacting as if they had gotten a meal for a low price.

The conversation then naturally turned to high prices. Sighing, Yoo Jae-suk remarked on the steep cost of eating out: “These days, a single lunch costs 10,000 won or 12,000 won.” Just as they were bonding over how even an ordinary lunch now costs a considerable amount, Yoo brought up someone unexpected.

He prompted another burst of laughter by saying, “But does Kwang-soo charge as much as 5,000 won for Bubble?” While complaining about the cost of lunch, he questioned Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble subscription fee. Yoo’s sensitivity to prices, coupled with his even sharper reaction to Lee’s subscription fee, made viewers laugh.

Shin Seung-ho added to the laughter by sharing his own experience using Bubble. “I use Bubble too, but (Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble) notifications keep popping up. I checked ‘Don’t show me this again,’ but they still keep popping up,” he confessed.

Meanwhile, SBS’s Whenever Possible is a variety show in which the cast finds brief pockets of free time in everyday life and shares special encounters with members of the public. It airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.