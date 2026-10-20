Husband brought an unfamiliar woman home while wife was at her parents’ house; Oh Eun Young calls his excuse for infidelity “shameless” (“Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] It was revealed that the husband on “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” had once brought an unfamiliar woman into their home while his wife was away at her parents’ house. When he explained his repeated problems with other women by saying, “I was lonely,” Dr. Oh Eun Young firmly rebuked him, saying, “That’s shameless.”

The 188th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” (hereafter “Marriage Hell”), which aired at 9 p.m. on Monday the 19th, continued the story of the “Accusation Couple” from last week. After the couple’s conflict over the wife’s network marketing business and the husband’s serious drinking problem was revealed, shocking viewers, the episode showed the wife still suffering from her husband’s repeated problems with other women and the innermost thoughts of their eldest child, who was caught in the middle of the parents’ fights.

The husband in the “Accusation Couple” claimed that while he was asleep, his wife used his fingerprint to unlock something and transfer 5 million won. His wife countered that she had moved the money into her own account to protect it after he repeatedly spent several hundred thousand won at a time at entertainment bars. She said she had also started her network marketing business to make up for money being spent on her husband’s nights out and to help support the household. The wife went on to say that she had recently found private chat rooms with women on her husband’s phone and claimed that his problems with other women were still continuing, leaving the studio in an uproar.

The wife said she first learned of her husband’s problems with other women when their eldest child was around three or four years old. While she was at her parents’ home, she had a bad feeling and returned home, where she saw her husband lying with an unfamiliar woman. The husband explained that he had brought the woman home to help her because she was drunk and sitting on the street, and that he could not remember what happened after they drank together and fell asleep. The wife, however, revealed that similar problems continued to recur. At the time, rather than apologizing, her husband caused a scene, saying he would kill himself, and she said she had to save him before she could even express how hurt she was.

The husband said he had always felt lonely because he could not talk with his wife and needed someone who would welcome him. Dr. Oh Eun Young pointed out that he justified even serious misconduct with reasons of his own and minimized his actions with words like “a little,” “slightly” and “sometimes.” She said she understood his impulse to defend himself out of embarrassment, but added, “That’s shameless,” making clear that the wife’s network marketing business and the husband’s drinking and problems with other women could not be weighed on the same scale. She also sharply observed that he seemed to have difficulty controlling his drinking, desires and impulses.

The biggest problem for the “Accusation Couple” was their eldest child, who had been left to bear the full brunt of their conflict. The words “I want to die” were written on the blackboard in the eldest child’s room, and it also came to light that the child had recently told the wife, “Find out how I can die without it hurting.” The husband, however, abruptly demanded of his son, “What are you trying to do?” In an interview with the production team, the eldest child said the parents had fought almost every day in the past, and that the hardest part was when the conflict spilled over onto him as he tried to stop their arguments. Asked whether he felt his mother and father loved him, he said that, unlike his father, he was unsure how his mother felt. In fact, when the couple fought, the child clung to his mother, clasping his hands and anxiously fidgeting. The MCs watching broke into tears.

The circumstances behind the eldest child and the husband reporting the wife also came to light. The eldest child told his father that his mother had hit him on the shoulder, and the husband told the child to report it if he really wanted to. The husband also said that he had previously filed a child abuse report against his wife because she had sent their eldest off after giving him instant cup noodles for breakfast. Dr. Oh Eun Young stressed that the two had used their eldest child and the reporting system as tools in their marital fights, saying, “The person having the hardest time in this household is the eldest child.” The child felt that reporting his mother would be a betrayal, but feared that his father would be disappointed if he did not; as a result, both parents were hurting him.

Dr. Oh Eun Young advised the husband that he needed to abstain from alcohol, not merely cut back, and should undergo alcohol treatment as well as treatment to control his desires and impulses. She urged the wife not to push away their eldest child, who continued to come to her seeking love and attention, and to return to her role as a mother. She added that if the couple made an effort but their relationship still did not change, they should carefully consider even divorce.

After filming ended, only the “Accusation Couple” remained in the waiting room. The husband apologized to his wife, saying, “I’m very sorry. I hope we can work together,” but soon began raising his voice again as he demanded that she change too. With the production team eventually stepping in, it was once again clear that restoring their relationship would require sincere change and sustained effort.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.