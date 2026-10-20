Zico flaunts an exclusive item given only to HYBE executives... Choo Sung-hoon: “Give me one too” (“Tough Guy”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Zico will show off his status as a “HYBE executive” at a night market in Taiwan.

SBS Plus and MBN’s “A Tough Guy’s Guide to Traveling in Taiwan” has ranked on Netflix’s “Top 10 in South Korea” series chart for two consecutive weeks and continues its run at No. 1 on friDay, Taiwan’s OTT platform with the most paid subscribers. Its social media views have also topped 20 million, demonstrating its immense popularity.

In episode 3, airing tonight, the 20th, at 9:40 p.m., Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook and Zico unleash their fierce competitive spirits as they take on a cash-grab game at a night market in Chiayi County, Taiwan. After learning that they can keep the amount they collect if they climb into a container and catch Taiwanese banknotes swirling in strong winds until they gather at least 2,000 TWD (about 82,000 won), the three steel themselves for the challenge.

Kim Jong-kook, in particular, puts his honed game instincts from “Running Man” to work, showing intense concentration. As soon as the game begins, he sweeps up banknotes with both hands, drawing gasps from those around him, while the shop owner goes into panic mode, adding to the hilarity. When banknotes spill from Kim Jong-kook’s clenched hands after the game, Zico cannot hide his amazement and asks, “Hyung, are you doing magic?”

Zico, too, steps into the machine with a determined look, saying, “I’ve got to get my revenge today.” He repeatedly reaches for the rapidly swirling banknotes and even struggles with flashy moves reminiscent of dance choreography. Viewers are eager to find out whether Kim Jong-kook managed to win at least 2,000 TWD and whether Zico can beat the older guys and redeem himself.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon, ahead of his “retirement fight,” moves viewers by revealing candidly why he continues to take on combat sports. When Zico asks whether his adrenaline surges more when he enters the octagon or when he wins, Choo replies, “When I win,” then adds, “The feeling that comes over me in the moment I win is something I really can’t forget. That’s why I do it,” sharing his honest thoughts as a fighter. Choo then offers Zico an empathetic remark that draws a positive response. Viewers are keen to hear what Choo said to Zico.

Even while traveling, Zico shows that he is an entertainment chief who never neglects his day job. While the older guys are off exercising, he makes good use of his free time to carefully review project proposals and BOYNEXTDOOR’s performances, showing his professionalism. What’s more, Zico catches everyone’s eye as he heads to the night market with the older guys wearing slippers bearing the HYBE logo. When he learns that the slippers are given only to executives, Zico shows a hint of pride, prompting Choo Sung-hoon to blurt out, “Give me one too,” revealing his own desire to have one too and making everyone laugh.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.