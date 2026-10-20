Baek Ji-yeon: “After Ultherapy and Thermage, cheering yourself up with dessert ultimately wrecks your skin”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Baek Ji-yeon discussed ways to prevent aging.

A video titled “Do People Suddenly Age at 44 and 60? I Thought It Was Just the Passage of Time...” was posted on Baek Ji-yeon’s YouTube channel on the 19th.

Baek Ji-yeon laughed and said, “I hear people age rapidly at 44 and 60. I’ve already passed both. So I’m going through an aging spike now.” She said that to prevent aging, people should pay attention to changes in their bodies and make an effort to care for them, emphasizing, “There are two things researchers commonly talk about. You have to maintain your muscle strength.” Baek then warned against sweet foods, saying, “Aren’t sweet things delicious? Sweet coffee and ice cream loaded with sugar are so good, aren’t they? When refined carbohydrates and unnecessary sugar build up in our bodies, that’s what makes us age.”

Baek Ji-yeon said that sugar “especially causes the skin to age,” and emphasized, “When you get Thermage and Ultherapy and they’re so painful that you drink coffee and eat something sweet to lift your mood, the excess sugar circulating in your body combines with proteins and makes them sticky, breaking down the muscles and collagen in your skin. The older you get, the more you should consider sweets poison.”

Baek Ji-yeon went on to admit, “This is also a confession about myself. I’ve loved desserts my whole life, and I’ve really loved bread and rice cakes. So I feel sorry for my body. I’m really trying not to eat too much. You should all make sure to do the same.”

Baek Ji-yeon also advised, “Above all, what delivers an aging bomb is emotional distress. Around 40, menopause sets in, children cause worry, and parents start becoming unwell, bringing a lot of stress. Various changes may occur inside the body, but this is also a time when emotional strain, stress, and physical strain on your shoulders can become overwhelming. You have to manage your emotions well, too.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.