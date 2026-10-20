“As if they were going to expose my private life...” Former managers who brought Park Na-rae to tears face second hearing today (the 20th)

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A second hearing will be held for former managers accused of demanding a large sum of money while saying they would disclose details about comedian Park Na-rae’s private life.

On the 20th, Criminal Division 4 of the Seoul Western District Court, sitting as a single-judge panel, will hold the second hearing for Park Na-rae’s former managers, surnamed Shin and Lee, who were indicted on charges of violating the Act on the Punishment of Violences, etc. (joint extortion).

The prosecution believes the two pressured Park Na-rae by indicating that they would disclose allegations concerning her private life and the use of company funds, and demanded money. The amount they sought was about 250 million won, equivalent to 10% of the company’s 2024 revenue, reportedly under the pretext of incentives and other payments. However, investigators found that no money was actually transferred and that the alleged offense remained an attempt.

At the first hearing, held on the 29th of last month, Shin’s side denied the main charges, including extortion. Shin’s side claimed there was a legitimate right to receive severance pay and other payments, and that there had been no intent to demand money in exchange for tipping off the media or to threaten the other party. They also maintained that they had neither notified her of a contract termination nor demanded 500 million won.

Shin is also accused of transferring company funds to a corporate account operated by Shin, or of receiving into that account event fees that should have been paid to Park Na-rae. The amount involved was about 44 million won, and the charges include occupational embezzlement and fraud by use of computers, etc.

In response, Shin’s side explained that some of the fund transfers had been made with Park Na-rae’s consent and that the payments were made under a performance bonus agreement. They have also argued that Shin did not transfer the funds directly, contesting the allegations. They were also reported to have challenged the legality of evidence obtained during the investigation.

Lee’s side, also facing trial on joint extortion charges, is expected to state its position on the allegations at the second hearing.

The legal dispute escalated after the former managers raised issues related to the way Park Na-rae handled her work. The former managers sued Park Na-rae, claiming they had faced various problems during their employment, including workplace harassment, prescriptions obtained on someone else’s behalf, and unpaid production expenses. Park Na-rae’s side then also filed a complaint against the former managers on charges including attempted extortion and occupational embezzlement, expanding the conflict between the two sides into a court battle.

After being questioned by police in connection with the case, Park Na-rae said she had cooperated fully with the questioning and that the specific facts would be established through the investigation. She has also suspended her broadcasting activities since December last year, after the controversy widened.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.