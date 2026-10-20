Will ‘Gaseyeon’ Be Shut Down After All? Kim Soo-hyun’s Side Urges YouTube to Close the Channel: ‘Please Prevent Further Harm’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s side has escalated its response, demanding that YouTube shut down the channel Garosero Research Institute (hereafter, “Gaseyeon”) and delete related videos. It is calling for the platform to take proactive measures to prevent defamation caused by the spread of false information and further harm.

According to a JoongAng Ilbo report on the 20th, Kim Soo-hyun’s side asked YouTube on the 6th to shut down the Gaseyeon channel, saying it had violated YouTube’s policies on harassment and cyberbullying.

Earlier, on the 3rd, it had also requested the removal of 30 videos about Kim Soo-hyun posted on the Gaseyeon channel. However, the videos reportedly remain publicly available despite the request from Kim Soo-hyun’s side. It has now gone beyond seeking the removal of individual videos and is calling for action against the channel itself, in an effort to stop the related content from spreading.

Kim Soo-hyun’s legal representatives said, “An investigation confirmed allegations that Gaseyeon defamed and threatened the actor based on false evidence, including AI-manipulated audio,” and stressed that the channel should be shut down promptly to put an end to secondary harm. The point is that the platform needs to respond swiftly, as the harm could recur if content containing false information continues to circulate.

Kim Se-ui, head of Gaseyeon, claimed in a YouTube broadcast that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor, and that he had threatened her through a legal professional, leading to her death. The prosecution concluded that Kim had spread false information with the intent to defame Kim Soo-hyun and indicted him while he was in custody in June.

Separately from the criminal proceedings, Kim Soo-hyun’s side is continuing its legal efforts to prevent the related content from being distributed. On the 22nd of last month, it applied to the court for the videos to be deleted and their posting prohibited. A hearing in the case has been scheduled for the 4th of next month. Attention is also focused on whether the court’s decision can restrict the posting and distribution of the videos.

However, the videos may remain visible online until the court issues its decision. Kim Soo-hyun’s side maintains that further defamation and secondary harm could occur while the content remains available. It is therefore pursuing separate legal proceedings in addition to awaiting the investigative authorities’ findings, while also asking YouTube to take proactive measures, including closing the channel and deleting the videos.

Ultimately, the key question is whether YouTube will accept Kim Soo-hyun’s side’s request. With the request extending beyond the removal of individual videos to the closure of the entire channel, all eyes are on how the platform will determine whether its policies have been violated.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.