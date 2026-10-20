Lee Hyori: “Even if you want to get married so badly you’re wearing yourself down... you shouldn’t if you can’t control your emotions” (‘Love War’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Lee Hyori offered heartfelt advice to a young couple in their 20s who struggled to express their emotions.

The 17th episode of JTBC’s dating reality show ‘Love War’ (directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young), which aired on Monday the 19th, featured a dancer couple in their 20s, with the woman three years older than the man. The older girlfriend had not been thinking about marriage, but her younger boyfriend’s repeated hints about marriage had given her hopes and expectations. She was shocked, however, when he changed his mind just four months after completing his military service.

The girlfriend said, “From the beginning of our relationship, my boyfriend kept saying, ‘I don’t plan to marry anyone but you,’” and added, “But when he said he had changed his mind about marriage, my anxiety grew.” The two had already broken up once and gotten back together, and the boyfriend was wary of the fact that there were many people of the opposite sex around his girlfriend. He also revealed that he had even cried when he couldn’t reach her during his military service, confessing, “I lost my trust in my girlfriend.” The girlfriend tried to accommodate him by not making plans and skipping academy get-togethers, but her efforts did not seem to reach him, prompting sympathy. Dayoung became so invested that she said, “If she were my friend, I wouldn’t let this slide,” drawing attention.

Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon offered advice in unison. Lee comforted the couple as an adviser with 100% empathy, while Seo delivered a sharp rebuke backed by facts that made them snap out of it. Lee reassured them, saying, “It’s not that either of you did something wrong; you’re just not compatible,” and that anyone can be inexperienced at dating in their 20s. She continued, “You shouldn’t get married when you can’t control your emotions,” and offered comfort with this advice: “Don’t think about marriage for at least five years. For now, keep dating, have more honest conversations, and get to know each other better.”

Lee Hyori gave honest advice to the girlfriend, who kept apologizing to her boyfriend and putting herself down: “When you meet someone in your 20s, it can feel like that person is your whole world. I understand wanting to hold on to them and even marry them, no matter how much it wears you down.” But she added, “It doesn’t seem like a healthy relationship.”

Seo Jang-hoon rebuked the boyfriend, asking, “At this point, isn’t he just nitpicking because he wants to break up?” He then delivered a blunt wake-up call to the girlfriend: “Your boyfriend is 22, and you’re 25. Get a grip. Are you out of your mind?”

After hearing advice from Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon, the couple decided to set aside thoughts of marriage for the time being and date more comfortably. The boyfriend, who had been suspicious of his girlfriend, reflected, saying, “I realized I’d been living as if I were trapped,” while the girlfriend said, “Rather than breaking up, I should find a sensible way to resolve this,” expressing her determination to make an effort.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s ‘Love War’ airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.