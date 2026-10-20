Pungja: “Afraid sitting in the driver’s seat after drinking might be an issue”... Why Pungja gave up drinking alone in a 50-million-won camper van

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Pungja revealed the surprising real reason Pungja couldn’t drink without a care in the world in a camper van in the 50-million-won range.

A video was posted on Pungja’s YouTube channel on the 19th, showing Pungja enjoying a camping trip in a camper van and chatting candidly.

That day, while enjoying a leisurely beer in front of the camper van, Pungja began, “I’ve said a lot in my previous videos too that ‘I’m nervous about drinking after buying a camper van.’”

Pungja continued, “But viewers seemed to think something along those lines. A lot of people seemed to think, ‘Maybe since Pungja has taken a camper van camping, drinking a lot could cause a bit of a problem when driving tomorrow?’”

Pungja clarified, “A lot of people suggested, ‘Why not try buying a breathalyzer or something like that?’ But that’s not it. I don’t drink enough to make driving difficult the next day.”

There was another reason Pungja hesitated to drink. Pungja explained, “There was just one thing I was worried about. With a camper van, you have to sit in the driver’s seat to control everything. For example, whether it’s the air conditioning or the heat, you have to sit in the driver’s seat to control it. I couldn’t drink because I wondered whether sitting in the driver’s seat after drinking could be a problem.”

A friend’s advice helped resolve Pungja’s concern. Pungja said, “I have a friend who drives the exact same model as my camper van, and they told me about it. Apparently there’s an app. They said you can control everything from the back using the app.”

Pungja added, “Apparently, you don’t even have to get into the driver’s seat or passenger seat. So I downloaded the app and tried it. It could do everything, even lock the doors. So today I’m drinking without a worry.”

Thanks to the friend, Pungja can now enjoy a drink more comfortably in the camper van. Pungja expressed satisfaction, saying, “So now I think I’ll be able to drink just fine, camper van or not.”

Pungja added, drawing laughter: “We have to learn about modern technology. I didn’t know about that and thought I had to sit in the driver’s seat to do everything, so I couldn’t even drink. And all this wonderful liquor... Who knew there was a way to do it? People really do have to learn. I was reminded of that again.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.