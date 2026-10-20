‘Estranged from his biological parents,’ Park Soo-hong is at least blessed with a daughter... His 2-year-old daughter cares for her mother herself when her mother falls ill

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Park Soo-hong said he was deeply moved by his daughter Jae-i’s miraculous filial devotion, even amid the pain of being estranged from his family.

On the 19th, a video titled “The surprising thing Jae-i did when Mommy got sick! I was amazed by brave Teto girl Jae-i’s empathy... What a dutiful daughter, what a dutiful daughter!” was posted on Park Soo-hong’s YouTube channel.

That day, Park Soo-hong’s wife, Kim Da-ye, came down with a severe cold and was bedridden. Their 21-month-old daughter, Jae-i, astonished viewers by bringing a fever-reducing patch to her sick mother herself. Touched, Kim Da-ye looked close to tears and said, “Are you taking care of me because you heard Mommy was sick?”

Park Soo-hong, too, could not hide his admiration for his young daughter’s remarkable empathy and actions. After bringing her a fever-reducing patch, Jae-i also grabbed a thermometer and hurried over to Kim Da-ye. She took her mother’s temperature herself and tenderly began caring for her.

The reading showed that Kim Da-ye had a temperature of 37.5°C and was running a fever. Though only 21 months old, Jae-i’s attentive care for her sick mother brought deep warmth to those watching.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye overcame their 23-year age difference and married in 2021. After struggling with infertility, they later succeeded in conceiving through IVF and welcomed their daughter Jae-i in 2024.

Park Soo-hong has also been involved in a legal dispute over embezzlement with his older brother and sister-in-law for several years. A separate trial was also held in a case involving the spread of false information related to his sister-in-law.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.