“I’m going to marry an announcer too”... Yang Sang-guk declares he’ll catch up with Yoo Jae-suk after quitting smoking and drinking (New Min-sang)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Yang Sang-guk named broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk as his role model and shared his distinctive ambition.

On the 19th, a video titled “Park Young-jin, Yang Sang-guk, Heo Kyung-hwan [Yoo Min-sang Birthday Special Broadcast] Part 1” was posted on the YouTube channel “New Min-sang.” It showed Yoo Min-sang, celebrating his birthday, spending a cheerful time with fellow comedians including Park Young-jin, Yang Sang-guk and Heo Kyung-hwan.

That day, the group noticed how much Yoo Min-sang’s appearance had changed. Looking at Yoo Min-sang’s bright face, Yang Sang-guk exclaimed, “Did you quit smoking? You used to have really bad dark circles.” Heo Kyung-hwan agreed, saying, “You’ve gotten a lot fairer than before,” and Yang chimed in, “That’s right. You really used to smoke a lot,” recalling the past.

At one point, Yang Sang-guk looked around and said, “None of the four of us smoke now, do we?” He then revealed that he, too, had quit, drawing attention when he confessed, “I quit smoking too. It’s been a month.”

Heo Kyung-hwan asked why Yang Sang-guk had suddenly decided to quit smoking. Yang replied, “I wasn’t feeling that great,” explaining that he had quit for his health.

Heo Kyung-hwan then offered another take on Yang Sang-guk’s decision to quit, bringing laughter. “Sang-guk, you’re not smoking or drinking—are you copying Yoo Jae-suk?” he asked, linking Yang to Yoo. Heo’s witty question, which pointed out that they both abstained from smoking and drinking, immediately livened up the atmosphere.

Park Young-jin chimed in, asking, “Is he your role model?” and Heo Kyung-hwan teased Yang Sang-guk, adding, “As expected, you’re cool.” Yang’s confession that he had quit smoking for his health soon turned into jokes about whether he was copying Yoo Jae-suk, and the group couldn’t stop laughing.

Yang Sang-guk went a step further, bringing the atmosphere to a peak with an unexpected remark. Seemingly with Yoo Jae-suk, who is married to announcer Na Kyung-eun, in mind, he declared, “I’m going to marry an announcer.” Yang’s joking remark seemed to suggest that, after quitting smoking and drinking, he would even follow Yoo Jae-suk in his choice of spouse, leaving the room in stitches.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.