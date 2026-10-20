Go Youn-jung: “Filming ‘Moving 2’... My heart swells when the cast reunites”

[Cho Yoon-sun, reporter for Sportschosun] Actor Go Youn-jung shared her thoughts on filming Season 2 of “Moving.”

Fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar Korea has unveiled two covers for its November issue featuring actor Go Youn-jung, along with an inside-cover image hidden inside the magazine.

The covers captivate with Go Youn-jung’s one-of-a-kind beauty. Go Youn-jung, one of South Korea’s leading actresses in her 20s, has been active in the industry and was recently named a new Tiffany ambassador, joining the shoot. The pictorial’s concept is “Portrait of Pure.” It focuses on her exceptionally pure beauty among her many charms. To achieve this, the makeup was kept to a minimum, and white or neutral-colored dresses were chosen to highlight her distinctive beauty. The images include a black-and-white cover with a sense of classic elegance, another cover pairing her signature glamorous features with turquoise jewelry, and an inside-cover shot of her lying on a bed and radiating a mysterious aura. They’re sure to make readers want to own them.

Asked how she felt about joining the sequel, Go Youn-jung, who is currently busy filming Season 2 of “Moving,” replied, “I knew that even when a project does well, planning and producing a sequel isn’t easy, so I didn’t want to disappoint. Before filming, I was worried I might not be able to portray Hee-soo well, but it was fascinating that my body remembered her. More than anything, when I reunited with the senior actors and fellow cast members who worked on ‘Moving,’ my heart swelled. It made me hope the project would continue.”

After the two projects she starred in, “Can This Love Be Translated?” and “We Are All Trying Here,” both became hits one after the other this year, and now that she is filming the “Moving” sequel, she was asked how much confidence she had gained in herself as an actor. She responded cautiously: “Faith in yourself doesn’t come overnight. It’s something you can feel only when those fleeting moments that make you believe in yourself gradually accumulate.”

Finally, when asked what she still feels she is learning despite being in her seventh year of acting, she replied, “In acting, no matter what I learn or come to understand, it seems that as I fill in one blank, another keeps appearing. Maybe there will still be blanks even when I’m 70. I don’t think the moment will ever come when I feel I’ve completely mastered acting.”

Go Youn-jung’s cover images and pictorial will appear in the November 2026 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea, published on October 20. The fashion film will be available on the magazine’s official website, Instagram and YouTube.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.