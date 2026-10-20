Lim Jeong-hee opens up about her failed U.S. venture: “There was no finished result, but I had fun”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lim Jeong-hee spoke candidly about the attempt to break into the U.S.

On the 19th, a video titled “Unlucky Icon? Lim Jeong-hee’s Life Graph” was posted on Lim Jeong-hee’s YouTube channel.

Lim Jeong-hee reflected on life through the lens of the graph. After a high-profile debut in 2005, Lim Jeong-hee was busy pursuing her career. “We made our move into the U.S. in 2007–2008. We were so into soul and R&B that we thought we’d go to the genre’s birthplace, learn, and give it a try,” Lim Jeong-hee said. “In the end, a lot of people say it was disappointing, but I had fun. I saw Aretha Franklin perform, and I also saw a lot of performances by people like Pharrell and Ne-Yo. One thing I’m really grateful for is that Grammy-winning Big Boi of Outkast did a rap feature on ‘When Love Goes Crazy.’ That was great. There wasn’t a finished result, but I had good experiences both as Lim Jeong-hee the person and as Lim Jeong-hee the singer.”

“The graph did drop quite a bit, but it came back to the starting point,” Lim Jeong-hee said. “When I wrapped up my life in the U.S. and came back, I released ‘It Can’t Be Real’ with Bang Si-hyuk. It was an album released after a hiatus, but people still remember it well, don’t they? After such a packed stretch of time, I think I may have been able to make such a good album. I see it as a half-success.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.