Youngsook of Cohort 28 Considers Raising Her Two Children in the U.S. for Their Education: “I Could Be a Burden to Sangcheol of Cohort 16” (“Contract Marriage”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Yujin, known as Youngsook of Cohort 28, opened up about considering raising her two children in the U.S. for their education and living conditions, and worrying that she might burden Jeonghwan, known as Sangcheol of Cohort 16.

The fourth episode of KBS Joy and MBC every1’s “Contract Marriage,” which aired at 10:30 p.m. on Monday the 19th, recorded a combined peak minute-by-minute rating of 2.0% across the two networks, based on Nielsen Korea’s nationwide paid TV household figures. The show set a new personal best and demonstrated an upward trend, signaling a ratings surge ahead.

First, the “first contract couple,” Jeonghwan and Yujin, woke up the morning after Jeonghwan had gotten very drunk the night before. Yujin got up early to prepare breakfast, while Jeonghwan went over his actions from the previous night one by one, gauging how his wife, Yujin, was reacting. The two then put on matching outfits Yujin had brought and went out to explore the neighborhood according to Jeonghwan’s plan. Jeonghwan was considerate, matching Yujin’s pace and taking photos of her, among other things. Yujin was pleased, saying, “I could tell he was deliberately matching my pace and doing things like that.”

In particular, the two had a serious conversation about children and family and reflected on how their relationship had grown closer. Jeonghwan asked Yujin about childbirth and, speaking of the burdens of childbirth and raising children that women have to shoulder, shared his thoughtful view: “I’d be fine with my wife not having children.” Yujin was worried about how her two children would accept Jeonghwan, but he reassured her with his American-style view of family: “They can think of me not as a new dad, but as a good uncle. In the end, it’s person to person, and I’m a member of the family.” In a later interview, Yujin said she was considering raising the children in the U.S., taking their education and living conditions into account. She opened up, saying, “If things work out, [Jeonghwan] would have to travel back and forth between Korea and the U.S. instead, so I might actually be a burden.”

Jeonghwan also asked Yujin whether he had made any mistakes while drunk the night before, then shared what was on his mind: “It’s because I think of you as family. I guess I just thought of you as my wife, so I felt comfortable falling asleep whenever I was tired.” After exploring the neighborhood, the two visited a park with dense woods and a waterfall. Jeonghwan showed her a place where he used to dive and play as a child, and the two naturally talked about their children, hinting that they were taking another step toward becoming a family.

In the preview for episode 5, Jeonghwan sighed as he saw Yujin asleep beside him while he was driving, and complained, “One of the most inconvenient things about being married is when we’re in the car.” He even indicated that he wanted to sleep separately, heightening curiosity about the complicated married life that lies ahead.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.