Shim Hyung-rae, as ‘D-War’ causes a stir overseas... Lee Kyung-ae: “I was promised 20 million won”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Comedian and film director Shim Hyung-rae expressed surprise and gratitude over the overseas resurgence of his film D-War, while comedian Lee Kyung-ae drew laughs by mentioning the 20 million won Shim had promised.

The “Famous Guest Together” segment of KBS 1TV’s “Morning Forum,” which aired on the 20th, featured comedians Kim Hak-rae, Shim Hyung-rae, Bae Young-man, Lee Kyung-rae and Lee Kyung-ae, who discussed a range of topics.

That day, the film D-War, which has recently been attracting renewed attention on online video streaming services (OTT), became a topic of discussion. Addressing Shim, Lee Kyung-ae said, “With D-War making a comeback, it's causing quite a stir, isn’t it? I heard you’d give me 20 million won if it does well. D-War needs to be screened in theaters again soon,” expressing her anticipation.

Lee Kyung-ae also shared an anecdote about how Shim Hyung-rae had looked after his juniors in the past. Lee recalled that comedians at the time were not financially well-off despite appearing on television frequently, and explained that Shim looked after his colleagues when he was popular and earning a lot. In particular, she said he would often provide snacks for around 50 to 60 junior comedians in the comedians’ room.

Later, when people wondered whether Shim should treat everyone to celebrate D-War’s resurgence, Lee once again brought up the 20 million won promise. Shim replied, “Why do you keep bringing that up? Of course I’ll give it to you if things go well for me personally. I will if things go well, but don’t bring it up in advance,” making the cast laugh.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.