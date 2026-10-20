Hwang Shin-hye recalls her 87-year-old mother, who wore a dress for her longevity portrait: “I, too, want to make my final chapter a bright one”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hwang Shin-hye said she hopes to leave behind a bright final image, recalling her mother, who had a longevity portrait taken in a glamorous dress.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Let’s Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye,” airing on the 21st, will follow the Singles as they set out to take longevity portraits of village elders.

On this episode, Hwang Shin-hye causes a major mishap while dyeing Shin Gye-sook’s hair. The Singles have decided to take longevity portraits of the village elders themselves, and, at Hwang’s suggestion that they also dye the elders’ hair before the photo shoot, they practice with Shin Gye-sook as their model. Hwang, who has plenty of experience dyeing her own hair, confidently takes the lead, but dye gets all over Shin Gye-sook’s face and even her arms, causing an unforeseen disaster. The more they try to fix the increasingly chaotic dye job, the worse it gets, leaving everyone sweating.

Afterward, the Singles visit a photo studio to learn how to take longevity portraits. Having decided to photograph the elders themselves, they learn from a photographer everything from how to operate a camera to techniques for drawing out natural expressions. The Singles also look at AI-generated longevity portraits of themselves and candidly admit they “can’t imagine it,” sharing their thoughts about what they might look like in the distant future. The three also talk about how they each want to look in their longevity portraits. Hwang Shin-hye says her mother “had a longevity portrait taken wearing a glamorous dress,” and shares her own wish to “make my final chapter a bright one.”

The Singles, setting out to practice their photography, invite some special models. At Pocheon Art Valley, they marvel at the spectacular view of emerald-colored Cheonju Lake nestled below granite cliffs. They invite their closest friends to join them there and have a wonderful time taking friendship photos. Everyone gathers, from a friend of Hwang Shin-hye whose tastes align with hers, to a friend of Shin Gye-sook’s who gave her strong support as she took her first steps in business, and a friend of Yang Jeong-a’s who has been close to her since middle school. The Singles’ past, known only to their closest friends, then comes to light. In particular, an anecdote is revealed about Shin Gye-sook, who dreamed of becoming a TV personality and even installed a camcorder in her apartment, sending the set into fits of laughter.

A day filled with intensive longevity portrait photography practice and the warmth of close friendship airs on KBS1’s “Let’s Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye” at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.