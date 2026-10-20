Yoon Nam-no, with 600 million won in debt, reveals shocking monthly income of 800,000 won after opening restaurant: “Spent 5 million won on staff meals alone”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Chef Yoon Nam-no surprised people by revealing that he received a salary of 800,000 won last month.

On the 19th, a video titled “If You Can’t Save Money, Watch This... Hyo-nam’s Dad Gives a Real-Life Personal Finance Lesson That’ll Make You Feel Chastened by Proxy (Camping Cooking, Restaurants in Gangwon Province)” was released on the YouTube channel Studio Slam. The video showed Yoon Nam-no and Park Hyo-nam having an open conversation not only about food, but also about practical money management and personal finance.

That day, while talking about the restaurant he had recently opened, Yoon Nam-no revealed his income. “I don’t have a salary. Last month, I made 800,000 won,” he said, surprising everyone. When it emerged that he had no set salary despite running the restaurant, Park Hyo-nam immediately offered some practical advice.

Park Hyo-nam stressed, “You need to set your own salary. The owner needs a salary too, not just the employees.”

Yoon Nam-no then explained why his salary came to just 800,000 won last month. “Now that I think about it, the reason I ended up with 800,000 won was that my credit card bill for food came to 5 million won,” he said. “I bought the staff meals and food. It wasn’t just me eating.” In other words, he had spent a considerable amount on eating with his employees and buying them food.

After hearing Yoon Nam-no’s story, Park Hyo-nam echoed, “You bought it for the staff?” unable to hide his surprise. He was speechless for a while at the higher-than-expected food expenses, then once again stressed the importance of managing money. His point was that while it was good to look after the employees, Yoon needed to clearly separate his income from his expenses and set aside money for savings first.

Park Hyo-nam even offered a specific approach: “Set your salary from that. Whether it’s 1 million or 2 million won, decide on a salary and put money into a savings plan.” He added, “If you do, you’ll find it rewarding, but you’ll also say, ‘Ah, Dad was right back then,’” advising Yoon Nam-no to develop the habit of saving consistently. Rather than vaguely telling him to spend less, he gave practical advice to manage his assets by setting a regular salary and putting money into a savings plan.

But Yoon Nam-no’s response was different from what Park Hyo-nam had expected. “I’m happy just eating delicious food,” he said, expressing his love of food. Park Hyo-nam could not hide his frustration at the frank reply that Yoon got more satisfaction from enjoying good food than from saving money.

In the end, Park Hyo-nam said, “Come sit here,” kept Yoon Nam-no by his side, and launched into a full-fledged personal finance lesson. The contrast between the senior chef’s heartfelt advice, born of concern about his junior’s spending habits, and Yoon Nam-no’s indifference to it made for a humorous scene.

Meanwhile, Yoon Nam-no recently opened a restaurant in Apgujeong, Seoul. He previously revealed on MBC’s “Point of Omniscient Interfere” that he had taken out a loan of about 600 million won while opening the restaurant. At the time, he shared his practical difficulties, saying, “I don’t have a salary because I have loan interest to pay,” and drew attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.