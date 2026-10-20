Gwang-su from Season 28 speaks out after splitting with Jeong-hee: “I hope someone who meant so much to me isn’t hurt... Please refrain from speculation”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Gwang-su from Season 28 of “I’m Solo” asked people to refrain from speculative reactions following his breakup with Jeong-hee, showing consideration for his former partner.

A video titled “Ajaesseu Talk | Love War Review (feat. I’m Solo Couples Edition)” was released on the YouTube channel “100 Sangyeop” on the 16th. It showed Gwang-su from Season 28 watching JTBC’s “Love War” with a friend and chatting about it.

After the video was released, some netizens left comments interpreting Gwang-su’s remarks in his review in light of his relationship with Jeong-hee from Season 28, whom he had recently broken up with. The next day, Gwang-su issued a statement himself.

Gwang-su said, “I sincerely thank you for taking an interest in the channel. I think this may be the first time I’ve personally greeted you in writing. I’m sorry, but I’m posting this because I’d like to ask one thing.”

He continued, “Whether it’s praise or criticism, I ask that, at least for a while, you please leave comments only about me and the videos on this channel,” and added, “I’d appreciate it if you refrained from speculative posts that aren’t based on facts.”

He added, “I absolutely hope that someone who meant the most to me and whom I was grateful to will not be hurt because of this. I ask you. I’ll repay you with better content.”

Gwang-su and Jeong-hee appeared in the 28th season of “I’m Solo,” a divorced-singles special that aired last year on ENA and SBS Plus, and became the final couple. After the show ended, they revealed that they had become a real-life couple, drawing considerable interest and support.

The two later appeared together on various variety shows and YouTube channels, where they showed their affection for each other. Last March, they also shared their thoughts about remarriage on a YouTube channel.

Recently, when a netizen commented on one of Jeong-hee’s social media posts, “Did you break up? I was rooting for you,” Jeong-hee replied, “Yes, we broke up. Thank you for supporting us all this time,” directly confirming the breakup.

The two have also deleted all the couple photos and videos they had posted on their respective social media accounts, and have unfollowed each other.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.