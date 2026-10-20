Lim Lara leaves Korea alone, leaving her twins behind: “A decision amid uncertainty about the future; grateful to husband Son Min-soo”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-ju] Lim Lara of Enjoy Couple has left for Shanghai, China, to take on a new challenge.

On the 20th, Lim Lara said, “Here’s why a mother of twins keeps taking on new challenges,” and announced, “With support from the Broadcasting Media Communications Commission and the Korea Radio Promotion Association, Enjoy Couple was selected for the 2026 Creator Global Partnership Project and will take part in the Shanghai Expo.”

Lim Lara explained why she had suddenly left for Shanghai, saying, “Kang Dan-i is so adorable that I just want to stay by their side, but then a vague anxiety about the future would suddenly come over me.” She added, “Time was scarce with childcare, broadcasting, and company work, but I prepared materials whenever I could, even sat for an interview myself, and ended up coming all the way to Shanghai.”

Lim Lara, who said, “I’ll keep working hard to grow, both as a mother and as a creator,” expressed her gratitude to Son Min-soo for supporting her challenge, saying, “Above all, I’m so grateful to my husband, who supports my challenge more than anyone and reliably looks after Kang Dan-i while I’m working!”

Meanwhile, Enjoy Couple’s Lim Lara and Son Min-soo married in 2023 and had twins, a boy and a girl, last October.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.