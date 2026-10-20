Jeon Somi Gets a Harsh Scolding on Her First Group-Buying Attempt: “20 Notices Alone, and Studying Didn’t Help”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Jeon Somi said she got a harsh scolding during her first group-buying experience.

On the 19th, a video titled “Can Jeon Somi Handle Everyday Life?” was posted on Jeon Somi’s YouTube channel.

Jeon Somi said, “I was looking at social media and came across a group buy. To buy something through a group buy, I had to join an open chat room. When I joined, it was a group chat with 2,000 moms in it. In 30 minutes, 300 KakaoTalk messages come in.”

Jeon Somi bragged, “The day before the group buy arrived. They tell people in the group chat what’s included and send them the link in advance. We put things in our carts and buy them as soon as the group buy opens. My fingers are fast, so I bought everything I wanted.”

Jeon Somi went on to say that members of the group-buy chat had given her a harsh scolding. “I asked about something and got told off. They said I wouldn’t have asked that question if I’d read the notice,” she said. “I did read it, though. There are 20 notices. They told me to read them several times, saying that, like when you reread a book and notice different things, the same goes for our notices. I read them really carefully and studied them, but I still couldn’t get it,” she lamented, drawing laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.