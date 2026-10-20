Key, embroiled in ‘injection aunt’ controversy, meets close friend Kany from I Live Alone... a heartfelt birthday party

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] SHINee’s Key met his close friend, dancer Kany.

On the 19th, the YouTube channel “This Is Kany” posted a video along with a message on its official social media accounts that read, “KANY & KEY: Best Friends Forever. A special birthday guest, KEY! KANY & KEY’s friendship moment shines brighter because they’re together. Curious about their birthday party and KANY’s birthday feast? This Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., head over to ‘This Is Kany.’ Go, go!”

The released video included a preview of SHINee’s Key’s appearance. For Key’s birthday, Kany prepared a birthday feast and put together a party herself. The two are seen dancing and singing excitedly, enjoying the party with the same energy they showed on I Live Alone. During his appearances on MBC’s I Live Alone, Key appeared alongside dancer Kany several times, helping introduce her to the public.

SHINee’s song “Days and Years” played in the background, and its lyrics appeared as well. The lyrics—“So much has happened, and more will happen / In every scene, big and small / I’m glad that I’m with you / Stay with me until the days when the sun doesn’t rise, days and years”—further highlight the tender bond between the two.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted last December after Key’s friendship with a person identified as A, who was dubbed the “injection aunt,” came to light. His agency explained that Key had believed A was a licensed doctor. Key also posted an apology and left I Live Alone, where he had been appearing.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.