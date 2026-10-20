Key, embroiled in ‘injection aunt’ controversy, meets close friend Kany from I Live Alone... a heartfelt birthday party

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Key, embroiled in ‘injection aunt’ controversy, meets close friend Kany from I Live Alone... a heartfelt birthday party

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] SHINee’s Key met his close friend, dancer Kany.

On the 19th, the YouTube channel “This Is Kany” posted a video along with a message on its official social media accounts that read, “KANY & KEY: Best Friends Forever. A special birthday guest, KEY! KANY & KEY’s friendship moment shines brighter because they’re together. Curious about their birthday party and KANY’s birthday feast? This Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., head over to ‘This Is Kany.’ Go, go!”

The released video included a preview of SHINee’s Key’s appearance. For Key’s birthday, Kany prepared a birthday feast and put together a party herself. The two are seen dancing and singing excitedly, enjoying the party with the same energy they showed on I Live Alone. During his appearances on MBC’s I Live Alone, Key appeared alongside dancer Kany several times, helping introduce her to the public.

Key, embroiled in ‘injection aunt’ controversy, meets close friend Kany from I Live Alone... a heartfelt birthday party

SHINee’s song “Days and Years” played in the background, and its lyrics appeared as well. The lyrics—“So much has happened, and more will happen / In every scene, big and small / I’m glad that I’m with you / Stay with me until the days when the sun doesn’t rise, days and years”—further highlight the tender bond between the two.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted last December after Key’s friendship with a person identified as A, who was dubbed the “injection aunt,” came to light. His agency explained that Key had believed A was a licensed doctor. Key also posted an apology and left I Live Alone, where he had been appearing.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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Wooju, Lee
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