Shin Jang-mi, a poignant 'mature ballad'... An explosive comeback stage surpassing 'Mic Earthquake'

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Shin Jang-mi successfully wrapped up her first comeback stage.

Shin Jang-mi performed the first live stage of her new song 'Hahoe - Where Longing Lingers' (hereinafter 'Hahoe') on SBS Life's 'The Trot Show', which aired on the 19th.

Shin Jang-mi instantly captivated the audience from the start, showcasing explosive vocal talent. She conveyed a poignant longing for a loved one through her distinctly Korean vocal tone, delicate facial expressions, and detailed emotional portrayal.

Shin Jang-mi, who previously boasted amazing high notes and explosive vocal power to the point of earning the nickname "Microphone Earthquake" on shows like KBS2's "Immortal Songs," showed a different musical color with a more mature "adult ballad" on this stage.

Shin Jang-mi shared her thoughts, saying, "I wanted to show deep emotions that touch the heart through my new song 'Hahoe.' I hope my sincerity and comfort were well conveyed to many people through the performance." She added, "Starting with 'The Trot Show' today, I will deliver sincere music in my future activities as well, so I ask for your continued interest and support."

Shin Jang-mi continues her active career through various broadcasts and content.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.