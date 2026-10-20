Lee Hyuk-jae referred to prosecutors over drunk-driving crash, a month and a half later

TV Chosun

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Comedian Lee Hyuk-jae, 54, has been referred to the Public Prosecution Office on suspicion of driving after drinking and hitting a motorcycle.

The Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said on the 20th that it had booked Lee without detention on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act and recently referred him to the Incheon Regional Public Prosecution Office.

According to police, Lee is suspected of driving a passenger car under the influence at around 10 p.m. on the 8th of last month at an intersection in front of the Korea Coast Guard headquarters in Songdo-dong, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, and striking a motorcycle waiting at a traffic light.

Lee’s blood alcohol concentration, measured by police at the scene, was reportedly at least 0.03% but less than 0.08%, a level that meets the threshold for license suspension.

Lee reportedly told police that he had dinner and had one or two drinks at a restaurant about 300–500 meters from his home, then drove and caused the accident, and afterward reported it to police himself.

After investigating the circumstances of the accident, police referred Lee on suspicion of drunk driving. A police official explained that they had not charged him with causing injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Handling of Traffic Accidents.

Earlier, in March, Lee also became embroiled in controversy when he served as a judge for the People Power Party’s open audition for youth proportional-representation candidates. At the time, criticism was raised over his qualifications as a judge as his past drunk-driving record and other issues were brought up again.

At the time, he said he would accept both the concerns and expectations directed at him, saying, “Today, I came here humbly embracing both the voices of concern about me and the looks of expectation.”

He went on to recall that he had been a broadcaster who enjoyed great public affection when he was around the candidates’ age, and also mentioned his experience of losing the glory he had built up over the years because of a single mistake.

He also stressed, “As a citizen, I fulfilled my legal responsibilities, and as an entertainer loved by the public, I have lived up to my moral responsibilities as well.”

Meanwhile, Lee has been referred to the Public Prosecution Office after being questioned by police in connection with this drunk-driving accident.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.