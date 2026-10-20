Park Na-rae to finally face former managers in court... to appear as a witness in December

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Park Na-rae will appear as a witness in the trial of her former managers, who face charges including joint extortion.

After the court approved the prosecution’s request to question her as a witness, Park Na-rae is set to testify about what happened at the time in court on December 1.

On the 20th, Kim Su-gyeong, presiding judge of the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Division 4 (single-judge panel), held the second hearing for former managers A and B, who were indicted on charges including violating the Act on the Punishment of Violent Acts, etc. (joint extortion).

The court scheduled the next hearing for 2 p.m. on December 1 and allotted about two hours and 30 minutes for the examination of Park Na-rae as a witness.

The central issue in the trial is whether the former managers’ demands for money were legitimate claims for settlement or extortion backed by threats to expose private matters, among other things.

That day, B’s side denied the charges, arguing, “We demanded unpaid wages and allowances after the employment relationship ended.”

It added, “We did not threaten anyone to extort money or conspire with A.” A, who is standing trial in custody, also denied the charges at an earlier hearing, saying that claiming money owed after leaving the job was a legitimate exercise of rights and that media tips had not been tied to payment.

Prosecutors believe that A demanded 250 million won from Park Na-rae’s side in November last year as an incentive and conveyed that, if the demand was rejected, allegations of workplace bullying and sexual harassment, among other things, would be raised.

B is also accused of conveying to Park Na-rae’s side that allegations of sexual harassment and proxy prescriptions would be reported if severance pay and incentives were not paid.

Prosecutors concluded that the two tipped off the media about the matter and tried to pressure Park by getting the complaints and accusations filed against her covered in news reports, then obtain a settlement payment.

As no money was actually received, the two were charged with attempted extortion. A also faces additional charges of computer fraud for transferring about 24 million won from an account belonging to Park Na-rae’s company to an account belonging to A’s own corporation, and occupational embezzlement for using some of the fees for event services without authorization.

Park Na-rae and her former managers are also pursuing separate criminal proceedings against each other. In December last year, the former managers filed a complaint alleging that Park had subjected them to verbal abuse and assault, among other acts of so-called “abuse of power,” and Park filed a counter-complaint against them on charges including attempted extortion.

In connection with this, Park Na-rae was referred to prosecutors in July on charges of special assault and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. Park has denied the related allegations.

Attention is focused on what Park Na-rae will say in court in December.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.