Lee Yoon-jin, divorced from Lee Beom-soo, burrowed under the covers amid lethargy: “Every day felt overwhelming”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Interpreter and TV personality Lee Yoon-jin revealed that she experienced severe lethargy last year and offered comfort to others facing similar struggles.

On the 19th, Lee Yoon-jin held a Q&A with fans through her personal account.

That day, a netizen shared their feelings with Lee Yoon-jin, saying, “You’re amazing. I envy your wonderful life. I want to become stronger too. I’m at a loss as to what I can do.”

Lee Yoon-jin said that she had also gone through a difficult time. “I also spent all of last year feeling so lethargic that it was hard to even get out from under the covers, and every day felt overwhelming,” she said. “But it all passes.” She also shared a black-and-white photo of herself clutching a blanket, seemingly reflecting how she felt at the time.

She shared her own practical coping methods with a fan who asked how she manages her mental well-being. When a netizen asked, “I’m curious how you take care of your mental health. Also, I’ve been feeling so lazy lately,” Lee Yoon-jin replied, “I go with the flow. If I can’t be bothered, I do only 80%.”

Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010, and they have a daughter, Soeul, and a son, Daeul. After news of their split emerged in 2024, the two began divorce proceedings and later divorced by mutual agreement. Lee Yoon-jin, who lived in Bali, Indonesia, with her daughter during the divorce process, recently returned to Seoul and is reportedly living with her children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.