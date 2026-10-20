Kang So-ra’s martial-arts-inspired parenting with her sensitive 6-year-old daughter... “Deep breathing to calm down when angry”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Kang So-ra, a fan of wuxia novels, said she taught her two daughters diaphragmatic breathing to help them regulate their emotions, as if they were practicing martial arts.

On the 20th, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block posted a video titled, “Tackling parenting with martial arts, too. What secret martial art did Kang So-ra pass on to her daughter?!”

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked Kang So-ra, “I hear that, like a martial arts master, you teach your daughters diaphragmatic breathing, too.”

Kang So-ra, who has two daughters, now 6 and 4, opened up about the challenges of parenting, saying, “My older one was sensitive and easily irritated. She was whiny and would grab my arm and cling to me when she wanted me to do something. It was hard on me, too. I felt like my arm was going to come out of its socket.”

She went on to explain, drawing laughter: “At those times, we’d hold hands and breathe together. We’d inhale for five seconds and exhale for 10. We did it as if we were cultivating inner energy, as if practicing a mental technique.”

She added, drawing more laughter: “These days, when her younger sister makes her angry and she starts breathing hard, my older one looks toward the window and does it. Then, once she calms down, she gives a hug.”

Meanwhile, Kang So-ra married a doctor of Korean medicine in 2020 and has two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.