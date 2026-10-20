After giving birth to her second child, Ahn Young-mi appears with a burst blood vessel in her eye; her firstborn son worries, “Mom, your eye is red” (Dude)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Ahn Young-mi worried listeners after revealing that the aftermath of her bold green onion costume caused a blood vessel in her eye to burst. However, a hospital examination found nothing wrong, putting their minds at ease.

At the opening of MBC FM4U’s “2 O’Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi,” which aired on the 20th, Ahn appeared wearing glasses, with one eye red and bloodshot. Her unusual appearance piqued listeners’ curiosity, and she explained that it was because of the bold costume she had worn the previous day.

Ahn confessed, “The scallions I used yesterday must have been pretty fresh. A blood vessel in one of my eyes burst.” After bringing laughs the previous day with her green onion costume, she had now suffered an unexpected aftereffect.

Ahn then lightened the mood with her characteristically playful wit. She joked, “I saw women who had given birth naturally with blood vessels burst in their eyes and thought, ‘Oh, I should just have a C-section,’ so I had a C-section. If this is how it’s going to be, I should’ve just given birth naturally. If it was going to burst like this anyway.”

She also described the moment she first realized her eye had suddenly turned red. Ahn said, “In the morning, Ttak-kong said, ‘Mom, your eye is red,’ so I thought it was just bloodshot. But I was shocked when I looked in the mirror. It looked like there was blood pooled in my eye.” In other words, after her son’s comment prompted her to check an eye condition she hadn’t thought much of, she was surprised to see it was worse than expected.

Fortunately, a hospital examination found nothing wrong. Ahn reassured listeners, saying, “They said my eye was just dry, and that rubbing it had caused a blood vessel to burst. They said there was nothing wrong.”

Ahn Young-mi brought laughs with her bold costume and then revealed its unexpected aftereffects. Even when startled by her eye’s sudden condition, she kept her characteristic sense of humor and made listeners laugh.

Meanwhile, Ahn married a non-celebrity man in 2020. She gave birth to her first son in 2023 and welcomed her second son in Korea this past June.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.