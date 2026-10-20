Choi Jung-won Breaks Down in Tears: “I Performed the Day Mom Passed Away... I Was So Shocked I Was Tongue-Tied” (Namgyeoseo)

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Musical actress Choi Jung-won shared how she went onstage and completed a performance even on the day her mother passed away.

On the 19th, actors Kim Sung-ryung and Choi Jung-won appeared on tvN STORY’s “Namgyeoseo Mwuhake” and shared memories of and their longing for their mothers, who had passed away before them.

That day, Choi Jung-won recalled the time her mother passed away in 2024.

She recalled, “My mother had Parkinson’s disease, but her mind was clear, she ate well, and she maintained her daily routine—even enjoying Go-Stop on her phone.” One day, her mother said her phone wasn’t working properly, so Choi replaced it with a new one for her, and they also had dinner together.

Afterward, Choi Jung-won left home for an out-of-town performance and received an unexpected call from her older brother the next morning.

She said, “My older brother called and said, ‘Jung-won, Mom has passed away.’ She was eating until the day before, so it was so sudden I was tongue-tied.”

At the time, Choi Jung-won was appearing in the musicals “Chicago” and “Hadestown” at the same time. With her mother’s funeral to arrange and scheduled performances coming up, she asked her manager to check whether a replacement actor could be found. They were able to find someone to take her place in “Chicago,” but there was no replacement for the other show, so she had to perform herself.

Choi Jung-won recalled the things her mother had urged her to do while she was alive, because she considered performing important. She said, “Mom said it every day: ‘Even if I die, you perform. I want to see that show. I want to see it before I go.’ She kept saying things like that. And it actually came to the point where I had to perform on the day Mom died.”

In the end, Choi Jung-won went onstage even on the day her mother passed away. Although she was struggling even to bear the grief, she said she was able to focus on her role once the performance began. She described the experience: “When I went onstage, I felt so calm. I did so well that day. I think I did a good job.”

But after the performance, all the emotions she had tried to suppress came rushing back at once. The moment her fellow actors called her, tears poured out, and Choi Jung-won said she broke down sobbing, saying, “Mom, I’m sorry. Mom.”

That day’s performance became a memory Choi Jung-won would never forget. She expressed her longing for her mother, saying, “I’ll never forget that performance for the rest of my life. Mom gave me the chance to do a performance like that. I gave a performance that helped me send Mom off properly.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.