That Little Boy Beside the Late Kim Hyung-gon Was Roy Kim... His Surprising Past as a “Gag Kid” 11 Years Ago

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Roy Kim revealed that, before his singing debut, he had appeared on television as a “Gag Kid” when he was an elementary school student. He said his childhood dream was to become a comedian, and Shin Dong-yup could not hide his surprise.

Roy Kim, Kangnam and Choi Yena appeared as guests on the YouTube channel “Jjanhan Hyung Shin Dong-yup,” released on the 19th.

That day, Shin Dong-yup told Roy Kim, “A lot of people are recognizing your true worth these days,” and said he had looked up footage of Roy from his childhood.

When Shin Dong-yup went on to mention that Roy Kim had dreamed of becoming a comedian, Roy brought up his appearance on KBS’s “Show! Lucky Train” when he was in second grade.

Roy Kim said, “I worked as a Gag Kid. I performed with Mr. Kim Hyung-gon.” In other words, he had already stood in front of the cameras at a young age, 11 years before making his singing debut after winning “Superstar K4.”

Shin Dong-yup was surprised, saying he remembered the scene from back then.

He recalled Roy Kim’s childhood, saying, “I remembered that scene so vividly. It gave me chills to realize that was you. So that was you.”

Roy Kim has also said on past broadcasts that he had looked up to comedians since kindergarten.

He recalled performing with the late Kim Hyung-gon on “Show! Lucky Train” and doing an impression of the late former President Kim Dae-jung.

He has continued to nurture his love of comedy even while pursuing a career as a singer. In 2017, he appeared on “SNL Korea 9,” where he performed in a sketch.

Roy Kim made his singing debut after winning Mnet’s “Superstar K4” in 2012. He has since released songs including “Spring Spring Spring,” “Love Love Love” and “Only Then,” and continues to work as a singer-songwriter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.