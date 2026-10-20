Hwang Bo-ra says she felt let down by husband Kim Young-hoon during IVF: “It was harder without his support”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Bo-ra opened up about feeling hurt by her husband, Kim Young-hoon, during her IVF treatment.

On the 16th, a video was posted on the YouTube series The Caregivers, titled “IVF Icon! A 1% Miracle?!”

Recalling her IVF journey, Hwang Bo-ra said, “We dated for 10 years and said we absolutely wouldn’t wait until after 40 to get married. Once we had set a wedding date, I went to the hospital for the first time. I had preconception tests, and the results were really bad. They told me that if I wanted a child right away, I should register our marriage first. Six months before the wedding, we registered our marriage and tried IVF. They said the chance of getting pregnant was 1%. They said it would be a miracle if it worked, and after two years, a child came to us.”

Speaking about IVF, Hwang Bo-ra said, “I can’t even put into words how hard it is. You have to wait, and it costs a lot. It’s so hard,” adding, “It would be nice if your husband encouraged you and cheered you on, but it’s harder when that doesn’t happen. I got frustrated. The IVF process was a time when I felt a lot of anger.”

Hwang Bo-ra, who said she felt depressed while undergoing IVF, said, “I got so frustrated every time it didn’t work. My husband would get an earful. I’d get this negative feeling.” Hwang Bo-ra, who said she had even gone through “pregnancy test hell,” added, “I went through four years of this and only had implantation once. The follicles wouldn’t develop, so there was no chance of implantation. But I had a strange feeling. I felt like it might work on the first try.” She continued, “If you wait, you find out from the blood test results at the hospital. But wouldn’t you want to see for yourself? My husband said we should follow the doctor’s instructions and wait for the blood test results, but I really wanted to see.”

Hwang Bo-ra said that she eventually secretly took a pregnancy test at dawn and saw a faint second line. “I woke my husband, and he got angry, saying, ‘I told you not to!’ But no matter how closely I looked, the line was so faint, yet I felt it might be positive. So I took a pregnancy test once an hour,” she said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.