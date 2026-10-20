BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted on a date in Thailand with actor three years her junior; family dinner together sparks yet another dating rumor

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted together once again with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat, reigniting dating rumors.

Photos showing Lisa and Blue Pongtiwat walking together on a street in Bangkok, Thailand, on the 19th were recently posted on overseas online communities and social media.

In the photos, Lisa was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt with a hat, while Blue Pongtiwat wore shorts, a shirt and glasses. The two walked side by side, keeping some distance between them.

On the 15th, Lisa and Blue Pongtiwat were also spotted having a meal at a restaurant in Thailand with Lisa’s mother. Photos released showed them sitting side by side and enjoying their meal naturally, adding to curiosity about their relationship.

This is not the first time dating rumors have swirled around Lisa and Blue Pongtiwat. As reports of sightings of the two together in various places, including Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan, continued to emerge, speculation followed that they might be more than friends. In September, a video showing them walking arm in arm on a street in London, England, also circulated widely and drew attention.

However, Lisa and Blue Pongtiwat have not issued an official statement about the dating rumors. Some have also said that, since the two may simply be close friends who have known each other for a long time, their being seen together several times is not enough to conclude that they are in a romantic relationship.

Born in 2000, Blue Pongtiwat is three years younger than Lisa, who was born in 1997, and works as an actor and model in Thailand. Some fans call him “Thailand’s Cha Eun-woo” because of his striking looks.

Since 2023, Lisa has repeatedly been caught up in dating rumors with Frédéric Arnault, the son of Bernard Arnault, chairman of global luxury goods company LVMH. Rumors of a breakup later emerged, but neither of them has ever officially commented on their relationship.

Meanwhile, Lisa released the audio for her pre-release track “SaWaDiKa” (Sawadika) last month and will release her solo mini-album “PRESS PLAY” on the 23rd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.