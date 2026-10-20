Park We Has No Way Out of His ‘Unlikable’ Image... Past Videos Unearthed, ‘Another Mass Deletion’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Videos continue to be made private on WERACLE, the channel run by YouTuber Park We.

As past content has come under renewed scrutiny online following controversy over the release of CCTV footage of the KTX fall accident, a video in which Park We looked back on the accident that left him paralyzed is also no longer visible on the public list.

On the 20th, according to Social Blade, a YouTube channel analytics site, WERACLE made one video private on the 15th and two videos private on the 16th, respectively.

It was reported that 13 more videos were made private over the following week, even after the video related to the KTX accident had been made private.

The number of public videos, which stood at 798 before the KTX-related video was made private, has now fallen to 778. That means 20 fewer videos are visible on the public list in total. The subscriber count, which once topped 1 million, has now dropped into the 930,000 range.

Among the videos no longer visible on the public list is one in which Park We looked back on the time he was diagnosed with paralysis of his entire body after a fall in 2014.

In “Someone May Have Pushed You. The Suspicions Surrounding the Day I Became Paralyzed Seven Years Ago,” released in 2021, Park We visited the site of the accident and retraced what happened at the time. The video is no longer available on the public list.

The controversy surrounding Park We grew after CCTV footage of the KTX fall accident was released last August. On the 14th of that month, as Park We was getting off a KTX train, the wheel of his wheelchair caught on the foot of a social service worker whose foot was resting on the ramp, causing him to fall.

He later released CCTV footage of the accident, but criticism arose over how the video was released and edited after reports that an on-site staff member had apologized immediately after the accident.

Park We made the video private and apologized, saying, “I failed to consider the perspective of the staff member, who did everything they could to help me at the scene and apologized politely at the time.”

He later announced a halt to his YouTube activities, canceled scheduled talks, and voluntarily resigned from his position as a public relations ambassador for Seoul.

Past videos also came under renewed scrutiny online. A video featuring visually impaired YouTuber Oneshot Hansol drew criticism from those who questioned whether it made fun of disability.

The so-called “surrogate father-daughter” relationships involving Park We’s father, director Park Chan-hong, and several actresses also came up again. Park Jin-hee, Yoon So-hee, and Choi Kang-hee shared anecdotes about being close to director Park like family, prompting online questions about why Park Seul-gi was not mentioned as a surrogate daughter.

Park Seul-gi appeared on WERACLE in 2023 and expressed her respect for Park We’s parents, but it has not been confirmed whether she and director Park ever discussed an actual surrogate father-daughter relationship.

The 2024 video “First Chuseok at the In-Laws’ Home” also came under renewed scrutiny.

Some viewers questioned how Song Ji-eun was treated within the family after Yoon So-hee appeared in the video, but this is speculation based on scenes in the video.

The full list of videos recently made private and the reasons for doing so have not been confirmed. Park We’s representatives have also made no separate statement about the videos being made private.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.