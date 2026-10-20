Ock Joo-hyun shares another cryptic social media post: “In life, you have to get over big a-holes even more than big mountains”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Ock Joo-hyun, a musical actress and former member of the group Fin.K.L, drew attention after posting an enigmatic message on social media.

Ock Joo-hyun shared a post on her account on the 20th. The post drew attention with the line, “In life, you have to get over big a-holes even more than big mountains.” Although she did not mention any specific target or situation, the forceful wording of the post has also prompted interest in the context behind it.

Ock Joo-hyun has previously made headlines by expressing her thoughts on controversies surrounding the musical theater scene.

Last July, Ock Joo-hyun made a pointed remark about the musical theater industry’s use of Auto-Tune and partial lip-syncing, saying, “When you go beyond moderation, it’s fraud.”

On the 17th of the same month, she again explained the intent behind her remarks through a fan communication platform and also mentioned the “Ockjangpan controversy” that had erupted in the past.

Ock Joo-hyun explained, “I was surprised the fallout reached junior singers. I didn’t mean that they shouldn’t use tuning for performances.” She then addressed Kim Ho-young, saying, “I’m waiting. Whether you prove it by organizing a group purchase of your friend’s jade mat, it’s time to do something with your words and actions,” once again stating her position.

She added, “It’s quite deep karma to simply let pass the cases that also brought defamation and disgrace to the production company,” taking a firm stance.

The conflict between the two began with allegations of crony casting that surfaced during casting for the musical “Elisabeth”’s 10th-anniversary production in 2022.

At the time, Kim Ho-young posted on social media, “The days of the free-for-all are over. Now it’s Ockjangpan.” Interpretations emerged that the post was aimed at Ock Joo-hyun, and the controversy escalated.

Ock Joo-hyun later filed a complaint against Kim Ho-young on suspicion of defamation, but withdrew it after senior actors in the musical theater industry mediated, and the conflict seemed to have been put to rest. Recently, however, Ock Joo-hyun said, “I regret most that I withdrew the complaint at the time,” and claimed, “Kim Ho-young explained that ‘it wasn’t a dig at you, but a promotion for a friend’s father’s floor mats,’ but I have never received an apology,” once again sharing how she felt about what happened then.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.