Lee Sang-soon: How sick was he...? ♥Lee Hyori says, “I’m grateful just to be going to work” (‘A Perfect Day’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Hyori of ‘A Perfect Day’ expressed her joy at Lee Sang-soon’s return to radio.

Singer Lee Hyori appeared on MBC FM4U’s ‘A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon,’ which aired on the 20th.

Appearing as a guest for the first time in a while, she said, “As a family member, I want to say that I feel very sorry Lee Sang-soon has been away so often. I’m grateful just that he can host the radio show again.” She added, “I’m happy just to go to work together and have Lee Sang-soon on the radio. He used to lie at home every day, looking only out the window like the last leaf. I can’t tell you how grateful I am.”

Lee Sang-soon laughed and said, “Watching me lie there listlessly for a month, she must have thought, ‘When is this guy going to get out of here?’” Hyori drew laughs when she said, “I’d check on him from time to time and ask, ‘Are you the last leaf?’ If he nodded, it meant he wasn’t doing well; if not, he was okay.”

Lee Hyori, who recently announced Fin.K.L’s full-group comeback and has been devoting herself to rehearsals, became flustered after saying “concert.” She said, “I’m working hard on something. Since I take yoga classes every day while also rehearsing, I’ve been moving nonstop from 5 a.m. until the afternoon.”

Asked how it felt to see the members again, she said, “We spent some time apart, and each of us pursued music separately, didn’t we? Jin left the entertainment industry altogether while living in the U.S. I kept working, but it’s been a really long time since I sang and danced. I thought it might feel so awkward and difficult, but once the four of us got together, it was like going straight back to when we were 20.” She added, “I thought I’d become more mature, but I hadn’t. Meeting old friends took me right back to the old days.”

Hyori drew laughs when she said, “I tried to maintain my dignity around my yoga students and seem like someone who was good at controlling her emotions, but once class was over and I went to practice, I let it all go.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.