Lee Hyori on the hardships of being self-employed: “Taxes are so high; I borrow ♥ Lee Sang-soon’s reading glasses” (“A Perfect Day”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “A Perfect Day,” Lee Hyori expressed her happiness that Lee Sang-soon had returned to radio.

Singer Lee Hyori appeared on MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon,” which aired on the 20th.

Lee Hyori has been devoting herself to practice after recently announcing Fin.K.L’s comeback as a full group. Flustered after saying “concert,” she said, “I’m working hard on something. Since I’m practicing alongside my daily yoga classes, I’m constantly on the go from 5 a.m. until the afternoon without a break.”

Reflecting on seeing the members again, she said, “There were times when we spent apart, and we each pursued our music careers separately, right? Jin was in the U.S. and left the entertainment industry altogether. I kept working, but it’s been a really long time since I sang and danced. I thought it might feel so awkward and difficult, but as soon as the four of us got together, I went straight back to being 20.” She added, “I thought I’d grown more mature, but I hadn’t. When I met my old friends, I went right back to the old days.”

Lee Hyori got a laugh when she said, “When I meet my yoga students, I try to maintain my dignity and seem like someone who has good self-control. But once I’m done and head to practice, I let it all go.”

One listener said, after seeing the two of them together, “You don’t seem like a married couple.” Lee Hyori replied, “We each lead quite separate lives, so we don’t get to see each other much during the day. We used to do almost everything together, but these days, it’s nice when we happen to see each other.” When Lee Sang-soon wondered, “Should we make it obvious that we’re married?” Lee Hyori said, “I think it comes through naturally—in the way we speak affectionately.”

Asked, “What is life like for a self-employed person?” she said, “I’m a bit different from other self-employed people, so it’s hard for me to understand how they feel. But it’s hard to go to work every day.” When Lee Sang-soon said, “You have a hard time paying taxes every time,” Lee Hyori lamented, “There’s a lot to pay every month. My eyesight isn’t very good, so I’ve been borrowing Sang-soon’s reading glasses. I still haven’t gotten a pair fitted because of my pride, but I can’t see.” Her remarks drew laughter.

Lee Sang-soon said, “When I said I was getting reading glasses, the younger colleagues around me were surprised, but now everyone ends up needing them.” Lee Hyori joked, “I’m worried I won’t be able to see the teleprompter at the concert. I should ask them in advance to make it really big.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.