“Your face looks different”... Following Lee Da-hae, Hong Soo-ah’s latest look has a ‘Chinese-style’ doll-like beauty

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The latest updates from China shared by actress Lee Da-hae and, now, Hong Soo-ah are drawing attention. Both are showcasing glamorous styling with an atmosphere quite different from when they were active in Korea, attracting attention for what is being called “Chinese-style beauty.”

On the 19th, Hong Soo-ah posted several photos on her social media along with the message, “A 10-year friendship with my older friend. I ate my favorite longxia for three whole days. Scorpions, I just couldn’t...”

The photos showed Hong Soo-ah enjoying a meal in Hangzhou, China, with an acquaintance she has known for a long time.

Hong Soo-ah paired a white shirt with a miniskirt featuring prominent, voluminous frills, creating a look that was both lovely and stylish. As she sat with her legs crossed, her long, shapely legs also stood out.

What especially caught the eye was Hong Soo-ah’s appearance. Her distinct features, small face and neat bob came together to create a doll-like look. Her more glamorous and feminine image compared with her time working in Korea also drew interest.

Hong Soo-ah has worked in China for a long time and has become familiar to local fans as well. In the past, she also made headlines by openly acknowledging that she had undergone plastic surgery.

She previously appeared on the YouTube channel “Nopakku Tak Jae-hoon” and confessed, “I’ve already had all the plastic surgery, so there’s nothing I’m dissatisfied with. The most natural look is the prettiest, but I had no choice but to get it done, and it turned out better.”

Before Hong Soo-ah, actress Lee Da-hae also drew attention with an update she shared from China. On the 18th, Lee Da-hae posted photos on her social media from a live-commerce broadcast held in Hangzhou, China.

Lee Da-hae, who is reportedly due to give birth in November, appeared as a guest on a Singles’ Day live-commerce broadcast hosted by Dandan, a well-known Chinese influencer.

In the photos, Lee Da-hae showed off her elegant figure in a dress embellished with eye-catching beads. Her defined eyes, bright makeup and glamorous styling suited to a local broadcast especially captured attention.

Some netizens who saw the photos focused on how her look differed from when she was active in Korea, commenting that it seemed to reflect the glamorous makeup and styling favored in China.

The two have in common that they have continued to work in China. Hong Soo-ah has expanded her career by appearing in Chinese dramas and films, while Lee Da-hae has also taken part in broadcasts and various events, drawing on her high profile in China.

As these two actresses, who have worked in China for a long time, shared updates around the same time, their glamorous styling and different atmospheres compared with their time working in Korea are drawing attention side by side.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.