Park Se-young on her eight-year relationship with younger husband Kwak Jung-wook: “I grabbed him by the collar and married him”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook, who are in their fifth year of marriage, will appear on KBS2’s The Return of Superman with their 14-month-old daughter, Nael.

The Return of Superman (directed by Kim Young-min, hereafter The Return of Superman) has been loved by the public for 13 years since it first aired in 2013. In particular, it received a Presidential Commendation commemorating the 14th Population Day and was named the most influential observational variety show at the 2026 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards, demonstrating the stature of a national parenting variety show.

The 640th episode of The Return of Superman, airing on Wednesday the 21st, is titled “I Already Miss You, Even While You’re in My Arms,” and features MCs Kim Jong-min and Ralral. Actors Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook will make their first appearance as the show’s new family, attracting attention. The couple will introduce their 14-month-old daughter Nael for the first time; she looks just like her father, Kwak Jung-wook. They are set to share the daily life of their lovely family.

Meanwhile, the story behind Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook’s marriage is revealed, drawing keen interest. The two first met on the drama School 2013 and got married after dating for eight years. Park Se-young says, “We weren’t close when we were filming the drama,” then draws laughs with her candid remark: “I grabbed him by the collar and married him.”

Park Se-young is also said to show off her highly organized, J-type parenting style by meticulously preparing a childcare handover sheet for her husband, Kwak Jung-wook, ahead of her return to the drama set. Viewers are looking forward to the couple’s unexpected chemistry: younger husband Kwak Jung-wook, who follows his wife’s lead, and his charismatic older wife, Park Se-young. Above all, the adorable charms of their daughter Nael, who has grown up surrounded by their love, are sure to steal the spotlight. Nael is adorable with her striking resemblance to her father, Kwak Jung-wook, and her champion-eater side at 9.2 kg.

Viewers are eager to see what new energy Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook, who are in their fifth year of marriage, and their adorable 14-month-old daughter Nael will bring to The Return of Superman.

KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.