After plastic surgery rumors swirled, 'Woo Ji-won's daughter' and Miss Korea winner Woo Seo-yoon reveals a dental procedure: "I feel confident when I smile"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Woo Seo-yoon, daughter of former basketball player Woo Ji-won and winner of the Jin (Grand Prize), the top title at the 2026 Miss Korea pageant, has revealed that she underwent a dental procedure.

On the 20th, Woo Seo-yoon wrote on her social media, "I used to feel self-conscious about my teeth when I smiled, but now I can smile confidently anywhere. I also liked that they could make selective improvements only where needed while preserving as much of my natural teeth as possible. Most of all, I'm really satisfied because the results look natural."

She also said in a video, "It's one of the most satisfying procedures I've had so far," adding, "I feel much more confident when I smile."

Meanwhile, Woo Seo-yoon made headlines after being selected for Jin, the top honor, at the 70th Miss Korea Pageant, held last August. She inherited the superior DNA of her 191-cm-tall father, Woo Ji-won, and drew everyone's attention with her height and slender figure. Born in 2003, Woo Seo-yoon is 22 and studies fine arts at Tufts University in the United States. She has previously appeared on family variety shows alongside Woo Ji-won.

After she was selected as Miss Korea, videos of her past appearances on variety shows resurfaced, and rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery arose.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.