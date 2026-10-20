Kahi finally loses trademark battle with cosmetics brand KAHI: “It’s my name—why can’t I use it?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kahi, formerly of the group After School, lost a lawsuit over the trademark for a health supplement brand named after her.

According to an exclusive report by Donghaeng Media Sidae on the 19th, the Patent Court ruled in favor of the cosmetics company on the 23rd of last April in a lawsuit filed by cosmetics brand KAHI to invalidate the registration of Kahi’s “KAHI” trademark for dietary supplements.

Kahi’s side appealed the ruling but withdrew the appeal a week later, and the defeat was finalized on the 20th of last May.

Kahi had applied in May 2021 for the “KAHI” trademark to use on dietary supplements and other products, and received approval for registration in December 2023. However, cosmetics brand KAHI argued that the registration should be invalidated because the name was identical to its own trademark and could confuse consumers.

In response, Kahi’s side countered that she had been active under the stage name “Kahi” even before the cosmetics company was established, and had simply used her own name as a trademark.

Initially, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled in Kahi’s favor on the grounds that cosmetics and dietary supplements were different products. The Patent Court, however, reached a different conclusion.

The court found that cosmetics brand KAHI had already gained significant recognition, featuring its products through product placement (PPL) in 25 works, including the drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” and surpassing 10 million units sold about a year and a half after launch.

It also found that cosmetics and dietary supplements have a common purpose of beauty and health, creating the possibility that consumers might mistake them for products from the same company.

Kahi reportedly registered the trademark but never used it on actual products.

Meanwhile, Kahi debuted in 2009 as the leader of the group After School and won fans with hit songs such as “Diva,” “Because of You” and “Bang!” She later broadened her activities to include work as a solo singer and musical theater actress, and married a businessman in 2016. The couple have two sons.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.