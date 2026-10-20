48-year-old Lee Hyori troubled by presbyopia just ahead of her comeback: “I’m worried I won’t be able to see the teleprompter”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Hyori opened up about her struggles, saying she is experiencing presbyopia.

Lee Hyori appeared on the “Intermittent Hyori” segment of MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon,” which aired on the 20th.

Sitting across from DJ Lee Sang-soon, Lee Hyori laughed when a listener said, “You can’t tell at all from the show that you’re a married couple.” She replied, “I’ve been living a lot of my own life lately, so I don’t run into [Lee Sang-soon] very often. We used to do almost everything together, but these days, I’m happy to see him when we meet.” Lee Hyori has been busy running a yoga studio and preparing for Fin.K.L’s full-group comeback after about 21 years.

Another listener asked Lee Hyori about running a yoga studio, saying, “What’s life like as a self-employed person?” Lee replied, “Well, I have another job too, so it’s hard for me to call myself self-employed when I can’t fully understand what they go through. But I’ve found that going to work every day isn’t easy.”

Lee Sang-soon then brought up managing taxes, and Lee Hyori opened up: “Having to pay [taxes] every month is a headache. I can’t see well, so I use Sang-soon’s reading glasses when I pay them. I still haven’t gotten glasses because of my pride, but I can’t see.”

She also worried, saying, “I’m worried I won’t be able to see the teleprompter when I’m performing at a concert. I think I’ll have to ask in advance to have the text made really big.” Lee Sang-soon joked, “I think we’ll have to switch to a 65-inch one.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.