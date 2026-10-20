Xu Yiyang, wife of former EXO member Tao, firmly denies surrogacy rumors: “I gave birth myself”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Chinese singer and actress Xu Yiyang has spoken out about allegations that she used a surrogate after revealing the son she had with her husband, Tao (Huang Zitao), a former member of EXO.

According to Chinese media outlets including Jimu News, Xu Yiyang addressed various rumors about herself during a social media livestream on the 16th, explaining why she had only recently revealed that she had given birth.

That day, Xu Yiyang firmly denied online allegations that she had used a surrogate, saying, “I have only one child, and I gave birth myself.” She also revealed that she had delivered by C-section, dismissing speculation that she had had a child through a surrogate.

“Jokes and playful teasing are fine, but please don’t spread malicious rumors,” Xu Yiyang said, expressing dismay at the spread of baseless rumors.

Xu Yiyang had given birth to a son with Tao in 2024, but did not reveal that she had a child for about two years.

She explained that she had not announced the birth because her health and emotional state were unstable after giving birth, and she had also taken negative public opinion into account.

But after news of her son’s existence came out, some people speculated not only that she had used a surrogate but also that the couple had two children. Xu Yiyang then appeared on a livestream herself and clearly stated that she had one child and had given birth to him.

Xu Yiyang also revealed that her son is now over two years old and has Chinese nationality.

On the 15th, Xu Yiyang posted on social media a family photo of herself walking on a beach with Tao and their son, officially revealing for the first time that she had a child. The couple’s family life, which had remained under wraps, also drew attention locally after it came to light.

Tao debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, then left the group in 2015 and has since worked in China as a singer, actor and businessman. Xu Yiyang was a trainee at SM Entertainment and later worked as a singer and actress in China.

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2024 and registered their marriage in December that year, becoming legally married.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.