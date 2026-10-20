“One year until menopause”: 43-year-old Hwang Bo-ra’s face swells up during IVF... “I’ll keep trying until the end”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra has once again been unsuccessful in retrieving eggs, and revealed her swollen face as a side effect of injections.

On the 20th, a video titled “After a menopause diagnosis, she miraculously succeeded in retrieving follicles, but... Hwang Bo-ra falls apart again | IVF side effects, infertility vlog” was posted on Hwang Bo-ra’s YouTube channel, “Hwang Bo-ra Variety.”

Hwang Bo-ra took herbal medicine in hopes of helping her follicles grow, but stopped taking it after her liver levels rose. Later, after seeing a doctor at an IVF clinic, she said, “I hadn’t had a period for about two months, but then suddenly they said I had two follicles,” adding, “The herbal medicine definitely seems to be working.”

However, the test results showed that they were empty follicles. Her doctor prescribed medication, saying, “I wouldn’t recommend retrieval, and it’s been so long since you had a period that we need to induce one.” Hwang Bo-ra was prescribed growth hormone injections in addition to ovarian stimulation injections. After receiving the growth hormone shots in particular, her face became visibly swollen. Looking at her face on camera, she was surprised and said, “It’s definitely really swollen.”

Even so, Hwang Bo-ra underwent the procedure after medical staff told her that follicles were visible, but the egg retrieval was unsuccessful. Still, she said, “Miracles do happen, so even when I’m exhausted and struggling, I’ll keep trying until the end.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, CEO of WALKHOUSE COMPANY, in 2022. He is actor Kim Yong-gun’s second son and Ha Jung-woo’s younger brother. They have a son, Woo-in.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.