Seol In-ah gets butterflies during an ultra-close rehearsal with Im Si-wan: “He was so close I swallowed hard”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Seol In-ah opened up about a moment that made her heart flutter during an ultra-close rehearsal with Im Si-wan.

The web variety show Salon Drip 2, on the YouTube channel TEO, released on the 20th, featured drama My Guilty Man stars Im Si-wan and Seol In-ah as guests.

The two shared behind-the-scenes stories about how they were able to grow close quickly while preparing for the project. Seol recalled, “We did a lot of rehearsing before we started filming. At first, I thought we’d only practice the script and do table reads, but he suggested we try a rehearsal.”

She went on to explain, “He said, ‘In-ah, let’s stand up and try it. I’ll move through the blocking like this,’ and even worked out the movements with me.”

Seol also confessed that there was an unexpected heart-fluttering moment during the process. She said honestly, “He came so close. There was a scene like that, and I swallowed hard at that moment. I wondered what I was supposed to do. I didn’t know we’d have to rehearse this much.”

She added, “It was a confrontational scene, so there needed to be tension. He kept coming to within a few millimeters of me. It was written that way in the script, but I didn’t expect him to actually do it from the very first day of rehearsal.”

Seol then caused a stir when she said, “If he’s going to go this far, I’m all for it.” When her comment created an awkward mood, she hurriedly clarified, “No, that’s not what I mean,” drawing laughter. Seol explained, “I meant that since it was for the scene, if my scene partner was proactive, I could be more proactive too.”

The two also shared an anecdote about taking the KTX together to Busan for filming and rehearsing their lines on the way. Seol said, “We went to Busan for location shoots several times, but didn’t have time to rehearse important scenes. So I suggested to him that we practice while taking the KTX together.”

But Im Si-wan initially turned her down. Seol said, “I told the director, ‘Si-wan says he won’t rehearse with me.’ Then the director asked him to go with me.”

In the end, Im Si-wan told Seol In-ah to cancel her existing train ticket and booked tickets for the two of them himself. He was also thoughtful enough to bring snacks for the journey. Im Si-wan explained, “The two hours felt short. It was an important scene we had to shoot right away, so I wanted to make use of the travel time to talk things through.”

He also expressed his gratitude to Seol In-ah, saying, “I was able to get close so quickly thanks to In-ah. Since she approached me so warmly first, I was able to let my guard down quickly, too.”

My Guilty Man, starring Im Si-wan and Seol In-ah, is a close-quarters thriller romance about a third-generation chaebol heir named as a murder suspect and a female detective who goes undercover as his personal secretary. It premiered on the 19th and airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.