Lee Min-jung got a 5 million won abdominal Thermage treatment after giving birth... “It wasn’t very effective for the price”

[Sportschosun | Lee Ga-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung said she spent about 5 million won on a Thermage treatment on her abdomen after giving birth.

On the 20th, a video titled “Lee Min-jung’s recommended care routines for each age group *The treatment currently causing a stir among actresses” was posted on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel, “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

That day, while discussing skincare and other care routines for different age groups, Lee Min-jung surprised viewers by revealing that she had undergone Thermage on her abdomen after giving birth.

She said, “I hear people are getting Thermage on their bodies these days, too. Women in their 50s would say to me, ‘You’re behind on information. How could you have a baby and not get that done on your stomach?’” She added, “I thought that since my stomach must have lost elasticity after giving birth, I should give that to myself as a gift.” She decided to go ahead and get Thermage on her abdomen.

Lee Min-jung gave an honest review: “Just as your face feels a little sore after Thermage, my stomach felt a little sore, too. But it is expensive. I think it cost around 5 million won. However, it didn’t seem to have much effect for the price.”

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.