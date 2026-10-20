Go So-young Feels the Passage of Time as a Baby Gold Ring Costs 710,000 Won: “It Was 40,000 Won 35 Years Ago”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Go So-young was unable to hide her surprise at the sharp rise in gold prices.

A video showing Go So-young visiting Namdaemun Market to shop for accessories and household goods was released on her YouTube channel on the 20th.

That day, Go So-young headed to Namdaemun Market to find unique earrings. She is said to like glamorous, bold accessories, and as she browsed several stores, she showed off her distinctive fashion sense.

At one store, Go So-young spotted a baby gold ring and asked the shopkeeper how much it cost. When the shopkeeper said 710,000 won, Go So-young exclaimed in surprise, “It’s gone up so much.”

She then recalled how things were 35 years ago, saying, “Did baby gold rings used to cost 40,000 won? When was that—back when I was in college? There was a time like that in my day.”

Go So-young also mentioned the baby gold rings she keeps at home, saying, “I have all of Junhyeok and Yunseol’s baby gold rings too. I have this many. There’s a turtle and a horse, too.”

In particular, she expressed regret, saying, “I really wish I’d started collecting gold when it was 40,000 or 50,000 won.” She then revealed, “We did that gold-collecting thing back then, remember? I sold it all then,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Go So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter. Recently, she has been connecting with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life, fashion and family on her personal YouTube channel.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.