“What happened to your face?”... Shin Ji looks gaunt, with her cheeks gone after weighing in at 42 kg

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Shin Ji of the group Koyote shared an update, looking noticeably more gaunt.

On the 20th, Shin Ji posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “Finished filming in Paju early and heading to Mokpo for a performance.”

In the photos, Shin Ji is smiling brightly at the camera in a white off-the-shoulder outfit. Her short bob and fresh styling brought out her signature charm.

What especially caught people’s attention was her noticeably slimmer face. With the fat in her cheeks gone, her defined facial contours and sharp jawline stood out. Her slender shoulders and visible collarbones also drew attention to how much thinner she looked than before.

Last July, Shin Ji shared footage on her YouTube channel, “How About Shin Ji?!?,” of herself visiting a Korean medicine clinic and taking a body composition test. She said her weight had fallen to the 42-kg range, and was told she had a severe lack of muscle mass—a revelation that came as a shock.

The Korean medicine doctor said she had so little muscle mass that it was surprising she could even walk, and advised her to gain about 12 kg of muscle and maintain a weight in the low 50-kg range. Shin Ji was taken aback, asking, “I do concerts and dance like that, and I still have so little muscle mass?”

Shin Ji later started strength training to take care of her health. She recently shared that she has been working on her fitness through weight training, saying, “I’ve been lifting some weight lately. I can lift up to 20 kg.”

That day, Shin Ji had a packed schedule, finishing filming in Paju early and then traveling to Mokpo for a performance. Fans left messages of support, including, “You don’t look well, and yet you’re going so far,” “Keep your spirits up today,” and “So you’re going to Mokpo. Travel safely, and since it’s gotten much colder, dress warmly and be careful not to catch a cold.”

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years her junior, on May 2.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.