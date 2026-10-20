'December wedding' LABOUM's Yujeong celebrates bridal shower ahead of marrying her finance professional fiancé: “Second among us”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yujeong, a former member of the group LABOUM, made special memories with friends ahead of her wedding.

On the 20th, Yujeong posted several photos on her personal social media account with the caption, “Second among us. Little memories we made.”

The photos showed Yujeong enjoying a bridal shower with close friends. In them, she wore a white dress, tiara and veil, showing the excitement of a bride-to-be. The three people with her coordinated in black outfits for the occasion and celebrated Yujeong’s upcoming wedding.

The decorated space, featuring the words “BRIDAL SHOWER,” pink heart-shaped balloons and bouquets, particularly caught the eye. Yujeong stood alongside her friends for commemorative photos, and they shared bright smiles as they looked at one another, creating a warm, cheerful atmosphere.

The words Yujeong wrote, “Second among us,” also caught people’s attention. With Haein, another former LABOUM member, having married earlier, Yujeong is set to become the second to join the ranks of married women.

People who saw the post offered their congratulations, commenting, “They all look like bridal shower pros,” “A gathering of beautiful people,” and “All set to send the princess off to get married.”

Meanwhile, Yujeong will marry a non-celebrity man her age on December 12 at a venue in Seoul. Her future husband works in finance, in the securities industry in Yeouido. The couple will tie the knot after dating for about two years.

Yujeong previously announced her wedding herself in a handwritten letter, saying, “I met a wonderful partner with whom I’ve decided to spend my life, and I want to share the future with him.”

She expressed her affection for her future husband, describing him as “a good person who makes me feel every day how loved I am, and who makes me feel at ease and secure when we’re together.”

Yujeong debuted as the leader of LABOUM in 2014 and gained popularity with songs such as “Journey to Atlantis” and “Aalow Aalow.” After leaving the group in 2021, she expanded her work as a TV personality.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.