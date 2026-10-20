Lee Min-jung’s face shape was quite different in her 20s: “I was hurt when people said I had a wide, flat face”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung shared an anecdote about being hurt by comments on her appearance as a child.

On the 20th, a video titled “Lee Min-jung’s Recommended Beauty Routines for Every Age *The Procedure That’s All the Rage Among Actresses These Days” was posted on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel, “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

That day, Lee Min-jung opened up about being unexpectedly misunderstood because of her chubby face as a child. She recalled, “When I was young, I think I heard people say, ‘Why does your face look so wide on screen?’ a thousand times. No one said that when they saw me in person, and because I looked different on screen from how I did in real life, people sometimes didn’t recognize me.” A photo from her early 20s, released alongside the video, showed Lee Min-jung with full cheeks.

She went on, “I was really hurt, but the older I got, the less fat I had in my face,” explaining that over time she naturally came to have the slim face shape she has today.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.