Kyuhyun’s in-game spending exceeded his modeling fee... “I spent more than my modeling fee”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kyuhyun revealed that while serving as an advertising model for the mobile game Seven Knights, he spent more money on the game than he earned in advertising fees.

In a recent Shorts video on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun, Kyuhyun mentioned being selected as a model for Seven Knights in the past.

“I became a model for a game called Seven Knights, but I was spending more on in-game purchases than my advertising fee,” Kyuhyun said, drawing laughter.

It was an anecdote about how he got hooked on the game he was promoting and spent more on it than he earned in advertising fees.

The specific advertising fee and amount spent on the game were not disclosed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.