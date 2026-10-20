“Please, just stay alive”... Heo Sung-tae was the unsung hero who saved Kim Soo-yong after he suffered cardiac arrest

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] It has only now come to light that actor Heo Sung-tae helped administer first aid to comedian Kim Soo-yong, who collapsed from an acute myocardial infarction while filming and went into cardiac arrest.

Heo Sung-tae appeared as a guest on the KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on the 20th.

He recalled the incident last November in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, when Kim Soo-yong suddenly collapsed while they were filming the YouTube content “Introverts’ Gathering” with Kim Sook and others.

Kim Sook, who was at the scene, immediately called 119, while Lim Hyung-jun and Kim Sook’s manager performed CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Heo Sung-tae said he also stayed by Kim Soo-yong’s side and massaged his whole body, including his legs.

Heo Sung-tae said he repeatedly told Kim Soo-yong at the time, “Please, just stay alive,” adding, “I desperately hoped he would regain consciousness.”

Kim Soo-yong was in cardiac arrest for about 20 minutes, but reportedly survived the crisis thanks to first aid from those at the scene and transport by emergency responders. Ten Asia

Kim Soo-yong was discharged from the hospital a week after receiving treatment, including angioplasty. As Heo Sung-tae’s account of having experienced the incident alongside him emerges, the colleagues’ urgent response at the scene is once again drawing attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.